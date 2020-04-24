UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazara Police Chalks Out Foolproof Security Plan For Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:13 PM

Hazara police chalks out foolproof security plan for Ramazan

Hazara police on Friday devised an elaborated foolproof and strict security plan for the Holy month of Ramazan to ensure the safety of the people during lockdown

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Hazara police on Friday devised an elaborated foolproof and strict security plan for the Holy month of Ramazan to ensure the safety of the people during lockdown.

District Police Officers (DPO) have decided to depute police force on all entry and exit points of cities and monitoring of mosques, to ensure coronavirus protocol 24-hour.

He ordered for police petrol, particularly during Aftar and Sehar.

The traffic police also chalked out traffic plan to maintain traffic flow during peak hours.

DPO directed police officers to ensure the implementation of a guideline issued for the Taraweeh prayer in their respective areas.

The police would also monitor that people above the age of 50, minors and those suffering from flu would not enter mosques while Taraweeh prayers.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Traffic Prayer All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

1 hour ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.