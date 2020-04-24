Hazara police chalks out foolproof security plan for Ramazan

Hazara police on Friday devised an elaborated foolproof and strict security plan for the Holy month of Ramazan to ensure the safety of the people during lockdown

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Hazara police on Friday devised an elaborated foolproof and strict security plan for the Holy month of Ramazan to ensure the safety of the people during lockdown.

District Police Officers (DPO) have decided to depute police force on all entry and exit points of cities and monitoring of mosques, to ensure coronavirus protocol 24-hour.

He ordered for police petrol, particularly during Aftar and Sehar.

The traffic police also chalked out traffic plan to maintain traffic flow during peak hours.

DPO directed police officers to ensure the implementation of a guideline issued for the Taraweeh prayer in their respective areas.

The police would also monitor that people above the age of 50, minors and those suffering from flu would not enter mosques while Taraweeh prayers.