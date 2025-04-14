Hazara Police committed to peace, drug-free society and security of national projects: RPO Hazara

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Division, Nasir Mehmood Satti, has reaffirmed the police department’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region, with a particular focus on the protection of key national development projects, especially those under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He expressed these views while talking to the media, the RPO stated that Hazara police are deploying all available resources to combat terrorism and uphold law and order.
"The police have written a history of sacrifice with their blood in the fight against terrorism," he said, adding that strict action will continue against criminal elements, drug traffickers, and land mafias.
Nasir Mehmood Satti highlighted the strategic importance of ongoing development projects and the safety of the Chinese workforce working in the region.
He noted that these initiatives are vital for the economic growth of the country and the employment of the youth.
Addressing the issue of drugs, the RPO said a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted. “We are determined to make Hazara a drug-free region. Drug smugglers who are destroying society and misleading the youth will be brought to justice,” he stressed.
To facilitate tourists and ensure smooth traffic flow, the RPO said all District Police Officers (DPOs) have been directed to implement effective measures, while a crackdown is also underway against illegal transport terminals.
He concluded by reiterating the police department’s unwavering resolve: “No sacrifice will be spared to safeguard the peace of Hazara and protect the lives and property of its citizens.”
