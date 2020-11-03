Hazara police continue campaign against aerial firing, registers 103 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Region, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, police Department has launched a special operation under the supervision of DPOs to curb the rising incidence of aerial firing and public panic.

During the campaign, more than 103 cases were registered against aerial firing across Hazara and 120 persons were arrested and six rifles, four repeaters, 23 pistols, one Kalashnikov, 296 rounds of ammunition and 80 rounds of ammunition were recovered from them.

In this regard, DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman while instructing the DPOs said that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order in Hazara through aerial firing.

Police should intensify the campaign under its special supervision and continue legal action against such elements, SDPOs and SHOs should conduct special patrolling in their respective areas.

He said that the society, officials and members of the Public Liaison Council, journalists and the general public should also fully support the police during the campaign.