UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazara Police Continue Campaign Against Aerial Firing, Registers 103 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:30 PM

Hazara police continue campaign against aerial firing, registers 103 cases

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Region, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, police Department has launched a special operation under the supervision of DPOs to curb the rising incidence of aerial firing and public panic.

During the campaign, more than 103 cases were registered against aerial firing across Hazara and 120 persons were arrested and six rifles, four repeaters, 23 pistols, one Kalashnikov, 296 rounds of ammunition and 80 rounds of ammunition were recovered from them.

In this regard, DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman while instructing the DPOs said that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order in Hazara through aerial firing.

Police should intensify the campaign under its special supervision and continue legal action against such elements, SDPOs and SHOs should conduct special patrolling in their respective areas.

He said that the society, officials and members of the Public Liaison Council, journalists and the general public should also fully support the police during the campaign.

Related Topics

Firing Police Law And Order From

Recent Stories

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

3 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Dubai Sports Council will co ..

20 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Sudan Permane ..

20 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to celebrate “Rahmatul Lil ..

28 minutes ago

Huawei established 24th ICT Academy to promote Adv ..

36 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.