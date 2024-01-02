Hazara Police crack down on proclaimed offenders, arrest 2022 individuals during the past year

Hazara Police Tuesday successfully apprehended 2022 proclaimed offenders involved in various crimes during the year 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Hazara Police Tuesday successfully apprehended 2022 proclaimed offenders involved in various crimes during the year 2023.

The initiative aimed to expedite actions against advertising offenders across all districts. This was disclosed in a yearly performance report of Hazara police.

According to the report, following the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Muhammad Ijaz Khan, a targeted campaign was launched to apprehend individuals implicated in various serious cases during the year 2023.

In district Haripur 402 proclaimed offenders were arrested, 309 in Abbottabad, 418 in Mansehra, 437 in Batagram, 08 in Torghar, 196 in Kolai Palas, 92 in Lower Kohistan, and 160 in Upper Kohistan.

DIG Hazara, gave instructions to DPOs, stressing the urgency of expediting actions against proclaimed offenders. He directed DPOs, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) to focus intensively on accelerating the apprehension of advertising offenders. The DIG recommended the establishment of checkpoints at various locations and the investigation of individuals arousing suspicion.

Highlighting the need for systematic efforts, the DIG urged DPOs and SDPOs to assign special tasks to their respective SHOs to enhance surveillance within their jurisdictions.

He emphasized the importance of regular reporting to the regional office, providing updates on arrests and actions taken against both convicted and ordinary criminals.