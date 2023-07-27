Hazara police deploy 5200 policemen for security of Moharram processions: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara division Tahir Ayub Khan Thursday said that heavy security arrangements had been made by the police for the processions of Muharram ul Haram and around 5,200 policemen had been deployed for security duties

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara division Tahir Ayub Khan Thursday said that heavy security arrangements had been made by the police for the processions of Muharram ul Haram and around 5,200 policemen had been deployed for security duties.

In a press statement, the RPO Hazara said that search and strike operations were underway in the surrounding areas of processions and imambargahs while bomb disposal and canine units were also checking the procession routes on a daily basis.

He stated that a CCTV control room had been established to monitor all aspects of the processions. In the major districts of the Hazara region, including Haripur, Abbottabad, and Mansehra, the large processions on the 9th, 10th and 11th of Muharram ul Haram, the Hazara Police have completed comprehensive security planning for their protection, the RPO said.

He said that around 5,200 police officers and personnel, including Special Security Unit, FRP, Elite Force, RRF, Security Branch, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Unit, Canine Unit, Traffic Warden, and Women Police, have been assigned for the security of the processions.

He disclosed that on a daily basis, bomb disposal and canine units were checking the procession routes in addition to making a CCTV control room operational to oversee all aspects of the processions.

The RPO said that Hazara Police was fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation and police officers and personnel had been called in from other districts to complete the required number of personnel.

Until the conclusion of the major processions, the administration, police, Rescue 1122 and other relevant agencies will remain on duty, he added.