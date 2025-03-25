Hazara Police deploys over 6,000 personnel for Eid-ul-Fitr security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) In a bid to maintain law and order during Eid-ul-Fitr, Hazara Police has finalized a comprehensive security plan, deploying over 6,000 police personnel across all eight districts of the region.

The deployed force includes operational staff, traffic wardens, Elite Force, SSU, ladies police, Special Branch, and CTD officers.

DIG Hazara, Nasir Mahmood Satti, personally reviewed the security arrangements and declared them satisfactory. He affirmed that Hazara Police is fully prepared to handle any emergency situations during the festive period. A dedicated traffic plan has also been put in place to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles, while maximum security will be provided to incoming tourists.

To ensure effective implementation, DPOs have been directed to personally monitor the security plan. DIG Hazara also instructed them to visit ongoing development projects, Chinese camps, and other sensitive locations to assess security measures.

Meanwhile, SDPOs and SHOs have been ordered to conduct regular patrols in markets, shopping malls, major mosques, and Imambargahs.

Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs will be deployed for search operations to prevent any security threats. Additionally, CTD and Special Branch officers will keep a strict watch on suspicious individuals and those listed under schedule Four.

Traffic police have been instructed to ensure a smooth traffic flow, avoiding unnecessary fines or harassment of drivers. However, vehicles entering the region will be thoroughly checked while maintaining a courteous approach toward passengers.

Police have also issued a stern warning against aerial firing, fireworks, drifting, and one-wheeling on Chand Raat and Eid, emphasizing that offenders will face strict legal action and be taken into custody.

Furthermore, police officers have been directed to visit on-duty personnel at police stations, checkpoints, and other locations during Eid to boost their morale and acknowledge their service.