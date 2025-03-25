Hazara Police Deploys Over 6,000 Personnel For Eid-ul-Fitr Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) In a bid to maintain law and order during Eid-ul-Fitr, Hazara Police has finalized a comprehensive security plan, deploying over 6,000 police personnel across all eight districts of the region.
The deployed force includes operational staff, traffic wardens, Elite Force, SSU, ladies police, Special Branch, and CTD officers.
DIG Hazara, Nasir Mahmood Satti, personally reviewed the security arrangements and declared them satisfactory. He affirmed that Hazara Police is fully prepared to handle any emergency situations during the festive period. A dedicated traffic plan has also been put in place to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles, while maximum security will be provided to incoming tourists.
To ensure effective implementation, DPOs have been directed to personally monitor the security plan. DIG Hazara also instructed them to visit ongoing development projects, Chinese camps, and other sensitive locations to assess security measures.
Meanwhile, SDPOs and SHOs have been ordered to conduct regular patrols in markets, shopping malls, major mosques, and Imambargahs.
Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs will be deployed for search operations to prevent any security threats. Additionally, CTD and Special Branch officers will keep a strict watch on suspicious individuals and those listed under schedule Four.
Traffic police have been instructed to ensure a smooth traffic flow, avoiding unnecessary fines or harassment of drivers. However, vehicles entering the region will be thoroughly checked while maintaining a courteous approach toward passengers.
Police have also issued a stern warning against aerial firing, fireworks, drifting, and one-wheeling on Chand Raat and Eid, emphasizing that offenders will face strict legal action and be taken into custody.
Furthermore, police officers have been directed to visit on-duty personnel at police stations, checkpoints, and other locations during Eid to boost their morale and acknowledge their service.
Recent Stories
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%
Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering
Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greet ..
Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..
Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism
Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of broadcaster Kanwal observed4 minutes ago
-
Hazara Police deploys over 6,000 personnel for Eid-ul-Fitr security4 minutes ago
-
Seminar organized on World TB awareness day34 minutes ago
-
Livestock dept urges fight against ticks to protect lives34 minutes ago
-
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away53 minutes ago
-
Settlement of Kashmir conflict stands as key to ever-lasting peace in South Asia: AJK President54 minutes ago
-
Municipal authorities conduct operation against encroachments54 minutes ago
-
AIOU students included in Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme: Regional Director AIOU1 hour ago
-
DC chairs meeting to discuss issues on Kohat tunnel, NHA1 hour ago
-
COAS’s mother passes away1 hour ago
-
Prime minister condoles death of army chief's mother4 hours ago
-
President Zardari grieved over passing of army chief's mother4 hours ago