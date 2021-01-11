Hazara police devises foolproof security plan for anti-polio drive

Hazara police Monday chalked out an elaborated security plan for the five-day anti-polio drive for all 8 districts of the region which has been commenced from January 11 and would culminate on January 15

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Hazara police Monday chalked out an elaborated security plan for the five-day anti-polio drive for all 8 districts of the region which has been commenced from January 11 and would culminate on January 15.

According to the details, Abbottabad police has deployed 1000 policemen including 1 SP, 4 DSP, 3 Inspector, 12 Sub Inspector, 900 constables, ladies police and Elite force to provide foolproof security to the polio teams in the district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Afridi directed SHOs to ensure patrolling in their concerned police station areas during the campaign and make it successful.

Rapid Response Force (RRF) contingents started patrolling the city areas, police would also patrol and have established checkpoints on all entry and exit points of the city. For the security of anti-polio teams, two policemen have been deputed with each team.

In district Haripur, 750 policemen were deputed with the polio teams to avoid any untoward situation during the drive, district Haripur has been divided into four circles and 11 sub-circles, where circle DSOs and SHOs were monitoring the drive.

Under the supervision of Additional SP Haripur Ayaz Khan ladies police force and Elite force have also been deputed. DPO Haripur Kashif Zubair directed the police force to vigilantly perform duty with an anti-polio drive and successfully complete it.

DC Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah while talking to the parents during his visit of Habeebullah colony to review the polio drive said that everybody must immunize their children under five years' age .

During the visit of Basic Health Unit (BHU) Nawanshahr he also met with the anti-polio teams of the area, Mughees Snaullah while speaking at the occasion said that we have formed 1128 anti-polio teams to vaccinate 223773 children of district Abbottabad to end this disease from our country.

906881 children under five years of age in Hazara division would be vaccinated during five-day polio drive where 4315 teams would immunize children on 119 bus stands and 391 fix centers those would be monitored by 1375 supervisor.