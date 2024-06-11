Hazara Police ensures security of hydropower projects

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Capt. (R) Tahir Ayub Khan Tuesday has emphasized the significance of the Suki Kinari, Dasu, and Bhasha Hydropower projects for the country's development and prosperity. He expressed these views while talking to the media at his office.

The DIG further said that Hazara Police is committed to ensure the security of these vital projects, maintaining full coordination with the armed forces.

DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan highlighted ongoing efforts at the police station level to make the Hazara region drug-free.

A comprehensive security and traffic plan for the influx of tourists during Eid-ul-Azha has already been prepared, with instructions given to officers not to issue traffic tickets to tourists, adding he said.

While replying to a question the DIG Hazara said that a Citizens Traffic Committee, including all stakeholders, will be established to improve the traffic system in Abbottabad. The committee will comprise representatives from transporters' unions, lawyers, traders, journalists, citizens and civil society to find real solutions to traffic problems, he said.

Tahir Ayub Khan said that he personally visited the Suki Kinari, Dasu Hydropower Project, Bhasha Dam, and the Tarbela Fifth Extension Project.

He stated that the completion of these projects will yield significant benefits at the local, provincial, and national levels. Local stakeholders in Kohistan have also been briefed on the benefits of these projects.

The DIG addressed the serious issue of drug use among the youth, noting that it shatters the hopes of parents and threatens the country's future. He has directed the police to take serious measures to eliminate drug use and is conducting daily operations against major drug traffickers.

Regarding Eid-ul-Azha, he mentioned that tourists from across the country visit destinations of the region including Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Changla Gali, Naran, and Kaghan. The police have been instructed not to issue tickets and will review the performance of those issuing tickets for commission monthly. Hazara Police is committed to providing the best security facilities to tourists.

To improve traffic in Abbottabad, a Citizens Traffic Committee will be formed, involving all stakeholders to address issues genuinely. He also proposed eliminating illegal bus stops and installing security cameras for monitoring. A help force is available at the police station level for the immediate redressal of citizens' complaints.