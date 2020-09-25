Hazara police establishes computerized driving license branch in Oghi

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Friday congratulated District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera for establishing a computerized driving license branch at Oghi

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Friday congratulated District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera for establishing a computerized driving license branch at Oghi.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Computerized driving license branch.

The DIG also distributed heavy bikes amongst the traffic police of Mansehra and promised for a provision of patrolling vehicles for the Oghi police.

He said that now people of Shankiyari and Oghi have no need to go Mansehra for a driving license as the facility is available to the masses at their doorstep.

Driving license branch staff should behave with good manners, guide people and ensure the provision of license according to the law, the DIG said.

While directing the DPO Mansehra, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman stated that start a drive for the people of Oghi to make them law-abiding citizens, organize seminars, workshops and other programs with the cooperation of traders, students and journalists.

Also, visit transporters and bus terminals to aware drivers about the traffic rules and laws, tell them law are made for their protection, by following the traffic rules we can also decrease the number of accidents, adding the DIG said.

He said that despite limited resources Hazara police is serving the masses and would continue their efforts, DIG also demanded from the people to play their role for the eradication of the crimes in their areas by identifying criminals and help to bring them before the court of law.