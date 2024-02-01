Hazara police finalize security, logistical preparations for election 2024

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Muhammad Ajaz Khan on Thursday approved the deployment of over 15,000 policemen including district police, Elite Force, Bomb Disposal Squad, Canine Unit, Special Branch, CTD, ladies police, and ministerial staff. This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by DIG Hazara at his office

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Muhammad Ajaz Khan on Thursday approved the deployment of over 15,000 policemen including district police, Elite Force, Bomb Disposal Squad, Canine Unit, Special Branch, CTD, ladies police, and ministerial staff. This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by DIG Hazara at his office.

District Police Officers (DPOs) from 8 districts of the region have provided comprehensive briefings regarding the transparent and peaceful conduct of elections in their respective districts.

The DIG reviewed the security arrangements plan made for districts during the meeting.

It was also informed in the meeting that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), has established a total of 2862 polling stations in the Hazara region, declaring 392 as highly sensitive and 982 as sensitive.

In order to monitor the security situation in different parts of the districts, control rooms have also been set up at the district level.

DIG Muhammad Ajaz Khan emphasized the DPOs about the importance of senior officers taking personal responsibility for maintaining peace and security. He instructed the officers concerned for timely arrangements to ensure security at all rallies, meetings, and processions, with search and strike operations planned for sensitive locations.

DIG Hazara said that strict enforcement of the 'Code of Conduct' issued by the ECP would be observed to achieve the objectives. The ban imposed on the display of weapons and provocative speeches while people visiting polling stations would undergo thorough screening before entry the polling stations, he said. He further said that security measures for chinese and developmental projects, as well as vital installations, would be heightened during the election period. Hazara police are committed to provide a safe and secure environment for voters and candidates during the general elections 2024.