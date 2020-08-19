Hazara police finalizes security plan ahead of Muharram

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Provision of security to Muharram processions and Majalis was a shared responsibility of police and organizers.

This was disclosed by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman while talking to APP here Wednesday.

He stated that Hazara police has devised a foolproof security plane with 6000 police force to ensure the safe culmination of the Moharram processions and rallies in the different cities of the region. .

He said the recent security plane would show the difference of security measures as compared to the past, the police force would perform duties for Moharram efficiently, he added.

Talking about the outbreak of COVID-19 the RPO said, to cope with the threat of pandemic we would strictly enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in all Muharram processions and Majalis to protect the mourners and security forces.

He stated that pre Muharram meetings have been conducted with all stakeholders and arrangements for processions and rallies routes have also been completed.

Police would monitor the areas around Imam Bargahs and would start to search and strike operations in the vicinities, by using all available resources police would improve security arrangements for the Moharram, check the visitors by sniffer dogs, depute bomb disposal squad, lady police, Elite Force, Canine Unite while Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras would also be installed, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said.

He maintained besides deployment of 6000 police personnel, walk through gates would also be installed at entry points in three districts of the region including Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

He added that strict action will be taken against those involved in inciting people.

For technical support at procession routes, officials of WAPDA, SNGPL, TMA and other departments would perform duties, the RPO said.