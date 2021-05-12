Hazara police kicks off Eid security plan, enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs and lockdown

Hazara police on Wednesday chalked out an elaborated security plan to restrict people from breaching lockdown and Coronavirus SOPs during the holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr and deputed 6000 policemen in 8 districts of the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Hazara police on Wednesday chalked out an elaborated security plan to restrict people from breaching lockdown and Coronavirus SOPs during the holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr and deputed 6000 policemen in 8 districts of the region.

Following the directives of the provincial government and NCOC guidelines Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Mirvais Niaz deputed 6000 Eid to enforce security and lockdown programe.

Policemen including Canine Unite and Bomb Disposal Squad, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch would make ensure the security of mosques, important buildings, CPEC, construction projects and others while the force would strictly enforce Coronavirus SOPs, lockdown and stop the violation and entry of tourists from all over the country in Hazara region.

The plan devised following the directions from DIG Hazara, 6000 policemen including operational staff, traffic wardens, Elite Force and ladies forces would be deployed while 100 check posts have been established on all entry and exit points of Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Haripur.

The special deployment was also made at the mosques where Eid-ul-Fitr prayer would be offered, CPEC security, construction projects in the region, jails and other important places of the division.

Tourist places are completely banned where hotels and guesthouses are closed for all sorts of recreational activities, nobody would be allowed to enter these areas.

Besides security measures, during the Eid-ul-Fitr traffic police have also chalked out traffic plane to assure the smooth flow of traffic on the main Karakoram Highway (KKH) and Muree road where on all previous occasion traffic was jammed for hours and hours.