Hazara Police Launch Drive Against Motorcyclists Without Helmet

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 02:07 PM

Hazara police Monday started the drive against underage drivers and prohibits the sale of petrol to the motorcyclists without helmet

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Hazara police Monday started the drive against underage drivers and prohibits the sale of petrol to the motorcyclists without helmet.

On the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara region traffic police Abbottabad has started a massive drive and issued 370 challan to underage, wrong driving, without a helmet and one wheeling motorcyclists.

Abbottabad traffic police issued challan to the 90 underage motorcyclists, 95 without a helmet, 85 one wheeling, 100 for wrong driving and imposed heavy fines on them.

In Mansehra, traffic police imposed a ban on the provision of petrol to without helmet motorcyclists and announce to take action against the petrol pumps those would not follow the instructions.

Traffic Inspector Mansehra Jamal informed media that like other parts of the Hazara division while following the directives of the DIG Hazara we have prohibited the sale of petrol to without helmet motorcyclists.

He further said that the objective of this measure is to provide protection to the people and reduce the increasing number of motorcycle accidents.

During the last couple of years, the ratio of motorcycle accidents has been increased in Hazara division as underage and without helmet motorcyclists are major reasons of it.

