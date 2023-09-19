Open Menu

Hazara Police Launch Major Operation Against Drug Dealers

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Hazara Police launch major operation against drug dealers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Muhammad Ijaz Khan Tuesday initiated a sweeping crackdown against drug dealers operating throughout the eight districts of the Hazara region.

Over the course of the past three weeks, police have taken swift action, registering 250 drug-related cases and apprehending 250 drug dealers. This operation has resulted in the seizure of substantial quantities of illicit substances, including 271 kilograms of Hashish, 38 kilograms of heroin, 16 kilograms of ice, and a significant 1027 liters of alcohol.

The DIG Hazara while addressing this critical issue, underscored the unwavering commitment to eradicating the drug trade from Hazara. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police are well-versed in handling threats to the nation.

Furthermore, he stressed that there would be no tolerance for dealing with drug dealers in the region and stringent actions would be taken against them.

Ajaz Khan requested the public, urging them to provide comprehensive information to law enforcement about drug dealers.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police From

Recent Stories

SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villag ..

SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department

1 hour ago
 Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long ..

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long stay in London

1 hour ago
 Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, cla ..

Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, claims ECP

2 hours ago
 Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian ..

Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian diplomat amidst allegations o ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital cus ..

Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital customs transactions in H1 2023: ..

3 hours ago
 UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on co ..

UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on core global issues: Munir Akram

4 hours ago
Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at ..

Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA Session beginning today

5 hours ago
 Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakist ..

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

9 hours ago
 Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

17 hours ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan