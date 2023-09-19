Hazara Police launch major operation against drug dealers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Muhammad Ijaz Khan Tuesday initiated a sweeping crackdown against drug dealers operating throughout the eight districts of the Hazara region.

Over the course of the past three weeks, police have taken swift action, registering 250 drug-related cases and apprehending 250 drug dealers. This operation has resulted in the seizure of substantial quantities of illicit substances, including 271 kilograms of Hashish, 38 kilograms of heroin, 16 kilograms of ice, and a significant 1027 liters of alcohol.

The DIG Hazara while addressing this critical issue, underscored the unwavering commitment to eradicating the drug trade from Hazara. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police are well-versed in handling threats to the nation.

Furthermore, he stressed that there would be no tolerance for dealing with drug dealers in the region and stringent actions would be taken against them.

Ajaz Khan requested the public, urging them to provide comprehensive information to law enforcement about drug dealers.