Hazara Police launches campaign 'Bright Future

Hazara Police under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, an awareness campaign titled "Bright Future" was launched to curb the rising incidence of child sexual abuse in the society

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Hazara Police under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, an awareness campaign titled "Bright Future" was launched to curb the rising incidence of child sexual abuse in the society.

The inaugural function of the campaign was held in the conference hall of the District education Officer's Mail Office in which DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman participated as the special guest.

DPO Abbottabad Yasir Afridi, Psychologist of Ayub Medical Complex Dr. Sadaf Nazir, SP Headquarters Owais Shafiq, SP Investigation Ishtiaq Khan attended the event.

SP Investigation Abbottabad Ishtiaq Khan gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the campaign "Safe Children - Bright Future" launched by the Hazara Police to investigate such incidents and provide full protection to the child.

Dr. Sadaf Nazir, Psychologist, Ayub Medical Complex, also instructed the participants to examine the children who have been victims of such incidents and their parents to ensure that special training of police officers and soldiers will be taken for the awareness campaign and other factors.

DIG Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman while addressing the inaugural function of the awareness campaign said that cases of sexual abuse of children have been increasing in our society.

The campaign has been launched under the name of "Bright Future" and this is the first step of the Hazara Police in this regard. Inshallah, this campaign will be launched regularly in all the districts of Hazara very soon, he added .