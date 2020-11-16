UrduPoint.com
Hazara Police Launches "Drug Free Hazara" Campaign

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Hazara Police on Monday launched "Drug Free Hazara" campaign in all districts to eradicate drug dealers, treat drug addicts and save the people from drug menace.

The main objective of campaign is to free the region from drugs and take action against the big network of drug dealers as well as to launch drug awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, universities, civil society and other public places.

Hazara police registered total of 140 cases in the last few days, arrested 165 people and seized 170 kg of hashish and 15 kg of heroin from their possession during operations against major drug networks.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman while instructing all DPOs of Hazara Region in this regard said that the "Drug Free Hazara" campaign should be intensified and legal action should be taken against big networks selling poison like drugs.

The campaign should be publicized through print, electronic and social media and the message should be conveyed to the people through this platform that they should fully support their police in clearing their area from drugs and drug traffickers.

He further said that in collaboration with the Abbottabad Health Department, Hazara police would provide complete free treatment to drug addicts so that drug addicts could get rid of this menace and support their families and live a good life in the society.

