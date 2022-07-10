UrduPoint.com

Hazara Police Made Special Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Hazara police made special arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Police and district administrations of Hazara division on Sunday made special security, traffic arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha prayer.

In most places including Haripur, Abbottabad, Manshera, Havelian, Battagram Eid-ul-Azha prayer was offered by thousands of people.

Besides, small congregational prayers, the largest Eid-ul-Azha prayer congregations were held at Markazi Eid Gah, Jamia Masjid Abbottabad and Jamia Masjid Mandian Abbottabad at 7 am. Eid prayer was also held in open places in many parts of the city.

Hazara police chalked out a special security programme for Eid-ul-Azha and deployed police force at all mosques during Eid prayer. The police force was also deployed in major areas of the city including Bazar, parks and picnic spots to avoid any untoward situation.

Keeping in view of the tourist influx, Hazara traffic police also made special arrangements to cope with the traffic rush and bifurcated the Karakoram Highway into two lanes with barricades from Havelian to Abbottabad, Public school to Manshera and onward.

