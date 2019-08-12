Hazara police make special arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha

ABBOTTABAD, Aug 12(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) ::Hazara police and district administration Monday made special security and traffic arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha prayers and tourists visiting the area.

Eid-ul-Adha prayer was offered by the people in the entire region including Haripur, Abbottabad, Manshera, Havelian, Battagram and other towns of Hazara.

The largest Eid prayer congregations were held at Markazi Eid Ghah, Jamia Masjid Abbottabad and Jamia Masjid Mandian Abbottabad, besides many small ones at mosques and open places in many parts of the city.

The Hazara police had chalked out a special security programme for the Eid-ul-Adha and deployed police force at all mosques during Eid prayer. The police force was also deployed in major areas of the city including bazars, parks and picnic spots to avoid any untoward situation.

Keeping in view of tourists influx, Hazara traffic police also made special arrangements to cope with the traffic rush and bifurcated the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in two lanes with barricade from Havelian to Abbottabad, Public school to Manshera and onward.