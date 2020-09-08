Hazara Police "Mass Public Contact" Move Launched

ABBOTTABAD Sept 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) ::Hazara Police has launched "Mass Public Contact" move in the all of eight district of Hazara Division for which DIG Hazara Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman has issued directives to all the DPO's to hold public meetings and Khuli Kutcheries on regular basis.

DIG Hazara has said that through this move, the performance of the police will be improved and it will restore back the public confidence in the police while it will help the different segments of society to solve their problems at earliest and justice will be delivered to the aggrieved peoples.

Qazi Jamil while issuing directives has asked the police officials to reach out to the traders, minorities, Ulema's, heads of schools and colleges, peoples from civil society, journalists, general public on monthly and weekly basis and will update the DIG Hazara for the complaints and outcome of the meetings .

He said that at least once in a month, Khuli Kutcheries will be held at different venues where members of Police liaison committees will be involved with the mass public participation during meetings with educational institutions.

Briefing session to be held with students and teachers for the implementation of Laws of land especially awareness about traffic rules, precautionary measures of Corona and to discuss the environmental issues. Students and public to be involved in healthy sports activities with the joining of tree plantation campaigns as well.