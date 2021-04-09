Hazara police organizes daylong workshop on 'Cellular Forensic'

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Mirwais Niaz Friday chaired a daylong workshop on "Cellular Forensic" organized here at Regional Seminar Hall Police lines Abbottabad

SP investigation from all the eight districts of region, officials from law enforcement agencies and other police officers participated in the workshop.

SSP Investigation and Deputy Director-General Technical of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Muhammad Ilyas briefed the participants about the use of modern technology in resolving untraceable cases and bringing improvement in various aspects of the under-trial cases and tracing the accused of the cases.

Muhammad Ilyas also briefed about making CDR from mobile phone data, location of accused during the crime, gathering complete information of cell phone used in any crime and geo-forensic of the crime scene.

While speaking at the occasion, DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz said the training workshop was organized to bring improvement in the police investigation while cooperation between police and other law enforcement agencies is a must.

He also thanked SSP Investigation and Deputy Director-General Technical of IB Muhammad Ilyas for their cooperation in the training workshop and said that this training would enhance the capabilities of investigation officers, which would help to resolve difficult and untraceable cases.

Mirwais directed the participants of the workshop to get the benefit of the training and utilize the information during investigation of the cases.