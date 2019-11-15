Hazara Police Publishes Book In Memories Of Police Martyrs
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:40 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara division Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail Friday said in order to pay tribute to martyrs of police, Hazara police has published a book showing pictures of martyrs along with accomplishment in the line of duty
He said the book would soon be inaugurated in a ceremony where families of martyrs would be invited and to be given protocol.
The digital version of police martyrs' book has also been prepared with a popular national song which would be released soon.