Hazara police publishes book in memories of police martyrs

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara division Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail Friday said in order to pay tribute to martyrs of police, Hazara police has published a book showing pictures of martyrs along with accomplishment in the line of duty

ABBOTTABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara division Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail Friday said in order to pay tribute to martyrs of police , Hazara police has published a book showing pictures of martyrs along with accomplishment in the line of duty.

He said the book would soon be inaugurated in a ceremony where families of martyrs would be invited and to be given protocol.

The digital version of police martyrs' book has also been prepared with a popular national song which would be released soon.