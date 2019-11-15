UrduPoint.com
Hazara Police Publishes Book In Memories Of Police Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

Hazara police publishes book in memories of police martyrs

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara division Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail Friday said in order to pay tribute to martyrs of police, Hazara police has published a book showing pictures of martyrs along with accomplishment in the line of duty

He said the book would soon be inaugurated in a ceremony where families of martyrs would be invited and to be given protocol.

The digital version of police martyrs' book has also been prepared with a popular national song which would be released soon.

