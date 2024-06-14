Open Menu

Hazara Police Ramp Up Security Measures For Tourists During Eid-ul-Adha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Hazara district administrations on Friday introduced stringent security measures ahead of Eid-ul-Adha to ensure the safety of tourists flocking to the region.

With an expected influx of visitors from around the globe, Hazara police have underscored the importance of cooperation with law enforcement personnel.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan has issued directives to enforce special measures, confining the buying and selling of sacrificial animals strictly to designated areas.

In the region, police have started comprehensive security arrangements to uphold tranquility during the festive period. DIG Tahir Ayub Khan has assigned District Police Officers (DPOs) to monitor security protocols and traffic management at key junctures.

Additional police forces have been deployed to facilitate efficient traffic management. Tourists are warmly welcomed, with a call for collaboration with law enforcement officers. Stringent security checks are in place to safeguard lives and property.

The DIG has reiterated the importance of restricting the buying and selling of sacrificial animals to designated areas. Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to deploy security personnel at cattle markets to prevent incidents of theft, robbery, or pickpocketing.

Comprehensive security arrangements are being finalized for Eid prayers at major mosques and prayer grounds. Strict legal action awaits individuals engaged in unlawful activities such as aerial firing, and reckless driving.

