Hazara Police registered 6008 FIRs against illegal weapon possession in 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) In a significant crackdown on unlawful activities, the Hazara Police registered a total of 6008 First Information Reports (FIRs) in 2023. The FIRs were filed against individuals involved in illegal possession of weapons, aerial firing, and the public display of arms. This was disclosed in the yearly report of Hazara police.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Muhammad Ijaz Khan while talking to the media on the occasion shared the details of recovered arms and ammunition, said that 180 Kalashnikovs, 573 rifles, 2260 shotguns, 6652 pistols, and a staggering 778925 rounds of ammunition were confiscated during the year 2023.

He said that the drive conducted across the eight districts of Hazara division including search and strike operations, checkpoints, aerial firing incidents, and regular patrols, led to the identification and subsequent registration of FIRs against criminals possessing illegal weapons.

Ajaz Khan announced stringent actions against those participating in the illegal buying and selling of weapons and those found in possession of firearms without the necessary licenses.

Emphasizing the importance of responsible firearm ownership, the DIG urged licensed weapon owners to ensure proper documentation of their arms at the relevant police stations.

The DIG also highlighted the legal and ethical implications of displaying weapons on social media platforms. He stressed the need for compliance with the National Action Plan, which guides the police in conducting regular search and strike operations, any individual found with illegal weapons during these operations will face immediate legal consequences.

DIG cautioned even individuals with licensed weapons about the potential dangers of engaging in aerial firing or showcasing their firearms on social media. He issued a stern warning, underscoring the lethal consequences of aerial firing, which could result in the loss of valuable lives.