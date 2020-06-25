Hazara police starts crackdown against the violators of smart lockdown

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Hazara police Thursday lodged 220 First Information Reports (FIR) against the violators of Smart Lockdown in various areas of the division, this was stated by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman while chairing a meeting.

The DIG has also directed the people not to visit the areas that are sealed due to smart lockdown, nor try to escape for the sealed places, we have placed a large number of police to cordon off vicinities where smart lockdown was imposed.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman further said that Hazara police would utilize all of its resources to enforce Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in the region to fight against COVID-19, we are also taking strict action against the violators of the SOPs.

He said that following the directives and SOPs issued by the government is the only way to protect ourselves and defeat the outbreak of Coronavirus, we have lost many of our loved ones by the deadly disease of COVID-19, as we have no other option except taking precautionary measures and cooperation with police and administration, adding the DIG said.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman stated that I have directed all District Police Officers (DPO) to visit the areas where smart lockdown has been imposed and strictly monitor the police force for the use of protective gears during the duty for their safety.