UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazara Police Strictly Enforce Ban Of Tourist Entry In Region

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 07:20 PM

Hazara police strictly enforce ban of tourist entry in region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Hazara police strictly enforced the ban for the entry of tourists at all tourist spots of the region and checking them at various check posts to avoid the further spread of Coronavirus.

Earlier, the district administrations of Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra had chalked out a comprehensive security and traffic plane for Eid-ul-Fitr and on the directives of provincial government banned the entry of tourists in tourist spots of the region including Nathiagali, Ayubia, Kalabagh, Harno, Thandyani, Shimla hill, Kaghan, Naran, Babusar Top, Khanpur dam, Bhutri dam and streams of Haripur while all hotels, resorts, guest houses and cafeterias remained close during the vacations.

In district Abbottabad, police have established 5 checkpoints at Karakoram Highway (KKH) with the cooperation of Haripur police at Chamba bridge, Motorway Muslim Abad check post, at Qalandar Abad interchange Mansehra and Abbottabad police jointly petrol, for Galyat check posts are established at, Thandyani chowk, Thai forest barrier, Kali Matti, Harno bridge and Barian where joint petrol would be conducted with Murree police to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus in the area.

Check posts were working from 8 am to 10 pm where members of Rescue 1122, district police, traffic warden police, ambulance and TMA staff were deputed. Only the residents of Galyat were allowed to visit the area while tourists were totally banned.

The commuters of Norther areas, Mansehra, Muzafarabad and Battagram were allowed to travel through Hazara motorway while the commuters of Galyat can travel by using Murree and Havelian interchanges.

People of Kohala, Beerot and Muzafarabad were allowed to use Murree expressway, while people of Sherwan circle, Lakhala, Pind Kargo Khan were permitted to use Havelian interchange via Beer Phohar.

Abbottabad police have requested masses to stay at homes during the vacations and avoid unnecessary travel, cooperate with administration and police.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Abbottabad Motorway Murree Visit Dam Traffic Mansehra Circle Haripur Khanpur Havelian Rescue 1122 Muslim Post All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

6 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.