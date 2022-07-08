UrduPoint.com

Hazara Police Take Measures To Provide Foolproof Security On Eve Of Eid-ul-Azha

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Hazara police take measures to provide foolproof security on eve of Eid-ul-Azha

Hazara Police Friday took measures to maintain the law and order situation in Hazara Division on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Hazara Police Friday took measures to maintain the law and order situation in Hazara Division on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Mirwais Niaz while directing District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region said that use all resources for security.

He said best arrangements should be made for police patrolling in bazaars, shopping malls and other places and added action must be taken against the violators of the aerial firing ban.

Talking about tourists, Mirwais Niaz said that Hazara police welcome them coming to the region, he also requested the tourists to fully prepare their vehicles to avoid any untoward situation during the travel, the tourist destinations of Hazara region are mountainous so tourists are requested to travel with vigilance.

Talking about the traffic on the ever of Eid-ul-Adha, he said that all district police officers should do their best to improve the flow of traffic. Instruct the traffic in-charges of your districts to formulate the best traffic plan so that traffic problems can be overcome, also deploy tourist police at tourist destinations and highways to provide security as well as guidance to tourists.

The additional police force should be deployed to assist the traffic police during Eid to remove traffic obstructions. The sale and purchase of sacrificial animals except in designated places are prohibited by the district administrations, deploy police force by the concerned SHOs at cattle markets to prevent incidents such as theft, robbery and pickpocketing.

DIG Hazara ordered increased police patrols in the bazaars of major cities in Hazara to help people as well as keep an eye on criminals. He directed the DPOs to provide security for Eid prayers at all major mosques and Eid venues across Hazara on the day of Eid-ul-Adha and to ensure police deployment at all mosques. �"DIG Hazara further said that Hazara police is fully capable of dealing with any kind of situation and is always ready to deal with any emergency situation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Law And Order Vehicles Robbery Traffic Sale Criminals Market All Best

Recent Stories

Annual Inflation in Greece Hit 12.1% in June, High ..

Annual Inflation in Greece Hit 12.1% in June, Highest Since 1993 - Elstat

37 seconds ago
 Thailand Extends State of Emergency Until Septembe ..

Thailand Extends State of Emergency Until September Due to COVID-19

39 seconds ago
 DPO terms martyrs of KP Police as heroes of depart ..

DPO terms martyrs of KP Police as heroes of department

2 minutes ago
 Police foils drugs smuggling attempt, arrested sev ..

Police foils drugs smuggling attempt, arrested seven

2 minutes ago
 FFI-XI win 3rd All Pakistan Shuhada Police Cricket ..

FFI-XI win 3rd All Pakistan Shuhada Police Cricket Tape Ball Tournament

2 minutes ago
 West Forcing Oil Exporters to Boost Oil Output, Bu ..

West Forcing Oil Exporters to Boost Oil Output, But Market Does Not Tolerate Fus ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.