Hazara police take measures to provide foolproof security on eve of Eid-ul-Azha

Hazara Police Friday took measures to maintain the law and order situation in Hazara Division on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Hazara Police Friday took measures to maintain the law and order situation in Hazara Division on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Mirwais Niaz while directing District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region said that use all resources for security.

He said best arrangements should be made for police patrolling in bazaars, shopping malls and other places and added action must be taken against the violators of the aerial firing ban.

Talking about tourists, Mirwais Niaz said that Hazara police welcome them coming to the region, he also requested the tourists to fully prepare their vehicles to avoid any untoward situation during the travel, the tourist destinations of Hazara region are mountainous so tourists are requested to travel with vigilance.

Talking about the traffic on the ever of Eid-ul-Adha, he said that all district police officers should do their best to improve the flow of traffic. Instruct the traffic in-charges of your districts to formulate the best traffic plan so that traffic problems can be overcome, also deploy tourist police at tourist destinations and highways to provide security as well as guidance to tourists.

The additional police force should be deployed to assist the traffic police during Eid to remove traffic obstructions. The sale and purchase of sacrificial animals except in designated places are prohibited by the district administrations, deploy police force by the concerned SHOs at cattle markets to prevent incidents such as theft, robbery and pickpocketing.

DIG Hazara ordered increased police patrols in the bazaars of major cities in Hazara to help people as well as keep an eye on criminals. He directed the DPOs to provide security for Eid prayers at all major mosques and Eid venues across Hazara on the day of Eid-ul-Adha and to ensure police deployment at all mosques. �"DIG Hazara further said that Hazara police is fully capable of dealing with any kind of situation and is always ready to deal with any emergency situation.