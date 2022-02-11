Hazara police takes concrete measures to facilitate masses: Mirwais Niaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara region Mirwais Niaz Friday said that the establishment of the International Driving License Branch (IDLB) would ease the process of obtaining a driving license for people going abroad.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of IDLB held at Traffic Warden Office Abbottabad.

The DIG further said that Hazara police was taking practical and concrete measures to facilitate masses, on the occasion, he also visited various offices of the IDLB while SSP Traffic Warden Qamar Hayat Khan briefed DIG about the process of international license.

Mirwais Niaz said that IDLB Abbottabad would facilitate the people of the Hazara division who intends to go abroad for job or other purposes at the local level.

He said that all measures being taken by the Hazara police are to ensure the wellbeing and facilitation of the masses.

The DIG also visited the newly launched traffic warden mobile application branch and reviewed the process of driving license applications through APP, complaints regarding traffic issues and suggestions. On the occasion District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi was also present.