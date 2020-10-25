UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazara Police To Launch Campaign Against Professional Beggars: DIG

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Hazara police to launch campaign against professional beggars: DIG

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Hazara division Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Sunday directed all the District Police Officers (DPOs) to launch a comprehensive campaign against professional beggars.

He further said that professional bagging was increasing day by day which needed immediate action to curb this menace, moreover many beggars are also involved in criminal activities.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said the initiative was taken in view of increasing public complaints against the professional beggars.

He asked the DPOs to instruct SDPOs and SHOs to take strict action against beggars those are chasing people in the markets, shops, mosques and vehicles.

Through rhetoric phrases those are heart wrenching the listener pay them whatever cash he/she could give to them at that time, they also show their selves or their children disable are dangerous and police should take action against them, the DIG stated.

He ordered DPOs to search the living areas of beggars and collect their data, which would help to stop the professional begging particularly those were using children for this heinous crime.

DIG Hazara while giving a message to the traders and transporters of the region to support the police department for the eradication of professional begging, if they found any beggar involved in criminal activities immediately inform police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Criminals Sunday Market All

Recent Stories

Dubai Design Week announces inaugural MENA Grad Sh ..

31 minutes ago

QCC: 15 medical laboratories participate in profic ..

31 minutes ago

UAE is keen to enhance international cooperation t ..

46 minutes ago

Dana Gas sells onshore Egypt producing business to ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi visits Etihad Credit Insurance office i ..

1 hour ago

UAE is pioneer in combatting diseases: Director of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.