Hazara police to launch campaign against professional beggars: DIG

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Hazara division Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Sunday directed all the District Police Officers (DPOs) to launch a comprehensive campaign against professional beggars.

He further said that professional bagging was increasing day by day which needed immediate action to curb this menace, moreover many beggars are also involved in criminal activities.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said the initiative was taken in view of increasing public complaints against the professional beggars.

He asked the DPOs to instruct SDPOs and SHOs to take strict action against beggars those are chasing people in the markets, shops, mosques and vehicles.

Through rhetoric phrases those are heart wrenching the listener pay them whatever cash he/she could give to them at that time, they also show their selves or their children disable are dangerous and police should take action against them, the DIG stated.

He ordered DPOs to search the living areas of beggars and collect their data, which would help to stop the professional begging particularly those were using children for this heinous crime.

DIG Hazara while giving a message to the traders and transporters of the region to support the police department for the eradication of professional begging, if they found any beggar involved in criminal activities immediately inform police station.