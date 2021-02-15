UrduPoint.com
Hazara Police To Provide Foolproof Security To Industrial Zone: DIG Hazara

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

Hazara police to provide foolproof security to industrial zone: DIG Hazara

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Mirvais Niaz has said that Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) plays a vital role in the economy and development of the country.

In a meeting with the HIE Chamber of Commerce and Industries members, he said that this is the top priority of Hazara police to provide foolproof security to the national and international industrialist.

HIE is providing large number of employment opportunities to the masses which is also affecting the number of crime ratio in the region and decreased it, he said.

Mirvais Niaz stated that soon we would depute more police force in HIE and would also improve the patrolling system in the industrial area.

He appreciated the cooperation of industrialists of HIE with police department and also directed them to submit the data of foreigner employees in the police station to avoid any untoward situation, we all have to work together for maintaining law and order, DIG said.

Earlier on the arrival of DIG, President HIE chamber of commerce and Industries Malik Ashiq Awan and members welcomed and briefed about the issues of HIE.

