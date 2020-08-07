Hazara police to provide foolproof security to tourists: DIG

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Friday directed all District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region to strictly enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in their respective areas to protect the tourists from Coronavirus as KP government had opened the tourism sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Friday directed all District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region to strictly enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in their respective areas to protect the tourists from Coronavirus as KP government had opened the tourism sector.

He further said that Hazara division was a unique place in the field of tourism where millions of tourists visited every year, adding "This is our responsibility to strictly implement SOPs and protect people from the pandemic as after the permission, a large number of tourists will visit upper parts of the division." The DPOs must chalk out foolproof security and traffic planes to facilitate tourists and to avoid any untoward situation and depute police force in the populous areas to monitor criminals, the DIG ordered.

The DPOs were further directed to deal with the tourists with good manners, provide them an environment of security, restore and maintain peace and public order, prevent and detect crimes.

The DIG maintained that besides the tourism sector, the government had also granted permission for opening of the hotels and restaurants following the SOPs. "To implement the laws, we have to play our role," he said.

The DIG appealed the tourists to cooperate with police for their own safety and follow the SOPs.