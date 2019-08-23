UrduPoint.com
Hazara Police Update Fourth Schedule List

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:44 PM

Hazara police update fourth schedule list

Hazara police on Friday updated the watch list under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and directed the enlisted to stay in their native areas during the Moharram

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) Hazara police on Friday updated the watch list under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and directed the enlisted to stay in their native areas during the Moharram. The police disclosed that the lists have been sent to all DPOs and DCOs of all six districts of Hazara division. Security agencies have started strict monitoring of to avoid any mishap during the month of Moharram.

According to the breakup of the 204 Ulema and persons of different factions in the six districts of Hazara region, 34 persons of district Haripur, 92 of Abbottabad, 26 of Mansehra, 29 of Battagram, 17 from Kohistan and 6 from Troghar district were banned.

The banned persons were strictly directed to stay in their native areas during the Moharram otherwise they would be dealt with iron hands.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbass Majeed Marwat and Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq have chaired separate meetings with the Ulama of various schools of thoughts and directed them to live with peace and harmony.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hazara region was also directed to depute special teams for the collection of data of key persons of all factions and also monitor their activities.

The CTD and police have initiated the monitoring of guest houses, hotels, government rest houses and renters to avoid any untoward situation during Moharram.

