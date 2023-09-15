Hazara region Police Officers promoted in recognition of merit

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region, Muhammad Aijaz Khan while chairing the Promotion Committee meeting Friday promoted 60 Head Constables as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI).

The committee comprises the members including District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tariq, DPO Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi, Superintendent of the Regional Office Nazakat Khan, PSP Officer Imtiaz Khan, DSP Legal Mohammad Tanveer, Incharge of the Establishment Branch Dalawar, and ACR Clerk Zafer Khan.

During the committee's proceedings, 60 Head Constables met the necessary criteria and were subsequently promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector.

These newly promoted police officers are currently engaged in duty across various police stations within the Hazara Region.

These units encompass the Operation Wing, Investigation Wing, City District, Elite Force, Special Security Unit (SSU), Traffic Police, and Bomb Disposal Unit, among others.

Emphasizing the importance of meritocracy in the promotion process, DIG Hazara, Muhammad Aijaz Khan, reaffirmed that all promotions were conducted strictly on the basis of merit.

He underscored the absence of favoritism in the decision-making process and stated clearly that all promoted officers were eminently deserving of their new positions.