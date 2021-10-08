Hazara to open educational institutions from October 11 with full attendance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :All public and private educational institutions of the Hazara division would open with 100 attendance from October 11, after reduction in Coronavirus cases.

During a meeting of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC), it was decided to allow the countrywide opening of all types of education institutes including Madaris with 100 percent attendance with effect from October 11.

The meeting also decided to take special measures for timely vaccination of students and there would be no change in the deadline for student's vaccination i.e partial vaccination by October 31 and full vaccination by November 30.

To ensure timely vaccination of students below 18 years of age, NCOC had also decided to ensure that each Saturday would be observed as vaccination day in all education institutions countrywide including Madaris.

According to the NCOC decisions, education institutes management would ensure required arrangements in coordination with respective health authorities for vaccination of students through mobile Vaccination Teams (MVTs) in schools or at nearby COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs).

Schools may remain open for extended hours to afford sufficient time for vaccination of maximum students. Similarly, the last week of October (25-30) and November (22-27) would be observed as vaccination week in all education institutions countrywide including Madaris.

Dedicated counters would be established countrywide at all CVCs for priority vaccination of students and children from 12 –18 years of age.