UrduPoint.com

Hazara To Open Educational Institutions From October 11 With Full Attendance

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Hazara to open educational institutions from October 11 with full attendance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :All public and private educational institutions of the Hazara division would open with 100 attendance from October 11, after reduction in Coronavirus cases.

During a meeting of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC), it was decided to allow the countrywide opening of all types of education institutes including Madaris with 100 percent attendance with effect from October 11.

The meeting also decided to take special measures for timely vaccination of students and there would be no change in the deadline for student's vaccination i.e partial vaccination by October 31 and full vaccination by November 30.

To ensure timely vaccination of students below 18 years of age, NCOC had also decided to ensure that each Saturday would be observed as vaccination day in all education institutions countrywide including Madaris.

According to the NCOC decisions, education institutes management would ensure required arrangements in coordination with respective health authorities for vaccination of students through mobile Vaccination Teams (MVTs) in schools or at nearby COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs).

Schools may remain open for extended hours to afford sufficient time for vaccination of maximum students. Similarly, the last week of October (25-30) and November (22-27) would be observed as vaccination week in all education institutions countrywide including Madaris.

Dedicated counters would be established countrywide at all CVCs for priority vaccination of students and children from 12 –18 years of age.

Related Topics

Education Mobile Student May October November All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese FM calls for joint efforts to remove cance ..

Chinese FM calls for joint efforts to remove cancer of terrorism

9 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements to be made on Eid ..

Foolproof security arrangements to be made on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW): RPO

15 minutes ago
 Eid Milad-un- Nabi to be celebrated with religious ..

Eid Milad-un- Nabi to be celebrated with religious fervour: Minister

15 minutes ago
 UN alarmed by Myanmar military moves

UN alarmed by Myanmar military moves

15 minutes ago
 Volcanic grit, water shortage threaten La Palma's ..

Volcanic grit, water shortage threaten La Palma's bananas

15 minutes ago
 Greece promises to probe migrant pushback reports

Greece promises to probe migrant pushback reports

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.