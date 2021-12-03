UrduPoint.com

Hazara To Receive A Two Day Spell Of Rain, Snowfall

After a long dry spell, Pakistan Metrology Department (PMD) Friday forecast a week long westerly weather system likely to enter upper parts of the country including Hazara division which would persist till Sunday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :After a long dry spell, Pakistan Metrology Department (PMD) Friday forecast a week long westerly weather system likely to enter upper parts of the country including Hazara division which would persist till Sunday.

According to the details, under the influence of this weather system, rain, thunderstorm and snowfall would occur in some districts of the Hazara region including Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur and other districts of KP.

Keeping in view of the weather situation Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued directives for the formers and tourists to take precautionary measures during the said period.

PDMA also directed all concerned departments to take precautionary measures to avoid or minimize human losses and property damages.

