Hazara traffic police booked 1732 underage motorcyclists

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Hazara traffic police Wednesday booked 1732 underage motorcyclists during a massive drive against underage drivers, one wheeling and motorcyclists without a helmet.

On the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara region Qazi Jameel ur Rehman traffic police of 8 districts in the region have started a massive campaign, seized 1732 motorcycles issued them challan and also got written surety bond from their parents that they would never use motorcycle till legal age.

Traffic police while taking action against speeding issued challans to 407 riders, also booked 137 one wheeler and fined 1620 motorcyclists without a helmet.

DIG Hazara in a message to the parents and motorcyclists said that bike is a very useful but also dangerous, without safety gears motorcycling is risky for life, he also directed District Police Officers (DPOs) to call the violators parents at their office get written surety bond for strict enforcement of the underage driving ban and inform them next time police will take action against them.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman ordered DPOs to continue the drive against the underage drivers, wheeling and motorcyclists without helmets.