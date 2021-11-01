Hazara University clinches 'KP inter university bilingual debating championship'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Hazara University (HU) debating team Monday cliched the 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bilingual inter-university debating championship' organized by the Higher education Commission (HEC) at Peshawar and would represent KP in the national debating championship.

According to details, in the initial phase of the inter-university debating championship which was held at the Regional Center of HEC Peshawar with the participation of students from universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hazara University stood first in both urdu and English debates and will represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in both the competitions, which will be held in Islamabad.

The Hazara University team led by Dr.

Faisal Nowruz, Director of Student Affairs, participated and attributed their achievements to him, the students said that Dr. Faisal Nowruz worked hard and prepared both the teams for debating competitions.

In the Urdu debate, Mohammad Iftikhar from the Economics Department, Maheen Tanveer and Amna Amir Law Department team clich�d the trophy while in the English Debate, Mohammad Ikram of Law Department, Mehr Ali and Yashfa Noor English team remained victorious.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jamil Ahmed appreciated the performance of the entire team of Jamia Hazara and congratulated the Director of Student Affairs Dr. Faisal Nowruz and both the teams.