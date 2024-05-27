Hazara University Held 5th Annual Tea Garden Festival
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Department of Tourism and Hospitality at Hazara University, Mansehra, on the occasion of International Tea Day, held the 5th annual Tea Garden Festival on Monday.
This event was organized in collaboration with governmental and private institutions, aiming to encourage tea farmers and raise public awareness about the tea industry and its commercial significance.
Chief Executive Officer Agri Tourism Development Pakistan Tariq Tanveer addressed the ceremony highlighting the potential of tea tourism to significantly boost Pakistan’s economy.
He emphasized that promoting tea cultivation alongside tourism could help the nation achieve economic self-sufficiency, citing examples of other tea-growing countries that have succeeded in doing so.
Tanveer called for extensive support and technical assistance for Pakistani farmers to enhance the branding of tea and other agricultural activities, which would foster Agri-Tourism and economic prosperity.
Shinkiari was identified as a prime candidate for becoming a major tourism destination for tea cultivation, with ongoing cooperation between Agri Tourism Development and Hazara University enhancing its prospects.
Vice Chancellor, Hazara University, Professor Dr. Mohsin Nawaz underscored his commitment to advancing regional tourism through coordinated efforts. He mentioned the construction of a fully equipped modern guest house within the university and various ongoing projects in collaboration with governmental and private institutions.
Dr. Nawaz highlighted the necessity for governmental support to increase local tea production, thereby reducing the substantial foreign exchange spent on tea imports and enabling Pakistan to transition from an importer to an exporter.
He praised the efforts of Dr. Muhammad Anas and faculty member Muhammad Alam in organizing the Tea Garden Festival.
The festival also featured notable participants, including Dr Basharat Hussain, Director of the National Tea and High-Value Crops Research Institute Shinkiari, Sahibzada Jawad Al-Faizi, CEO of Saiban Development Organization, and District Youth Officer Alam Zeb Khan, among others.
Various NGOs and companies set up stalls showcasing tea, homemade crafts, and food items, drawing a large crowd of university students and general public.
Recent Stories
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Campaign launched in Multan after Punjab Gov't bans plastic bags, bottles5 minutes ago
-
River erosion damages crops in tehsil Jatoe5 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees5 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with Hashish15 minutes ago
-
Constable suspended for allegedly manhandling shopkeeper15 minutes ago
-
First Hajj flight departs from Sukkur Airport15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mariyam Khan promises to start work on Gymkhana15 minutes ago
-
CDA putting maximum efforts to address water shortage in summer25 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over martyrdom of five Pak Army soldiers in KPK25 minutes ago
-
Isolated rain in upper parts of country to subside severe heat wave conditions:PMD35 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds tutor briefing35 minutes ago
-
DIG stresses to formulate strategy to recover stolen & snatched bikes, vehicles from citizens35 minutes ago