Hazara University Hosts Job Fair & Business Expo 2025 To Empower Youth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 07:10 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Hazara University hosted a one-day Job Fair and Business Expo 2025, aimed at connecting job seekers, internship aspirants, and budding entrepreneurs with opportunities to advance their careers and business ideas.

Organized in collaboration with the District Youth Office and Hazara University, the event featured around 90 stalls set up by national and multinational companies. Female entrepreneurs also participated by showcasing their ventures, attracting notable attention from attendees.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak, speaking to APP, highlighted the importance of such events in bridging the gap between youth and employment opportunities. “The goal is to facilitate access to national and multinational companies so that our youth can contribute meaningfully to the nation,” he said.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mohsin Nawaz described the event as a significant opportunity for students to demonstrate their skills acquired during their academic journey. “This is a day for our students to shine. The companies present here are offering genuine employment opportunities, and I urge the youth to make the most of it,” he said.

The expo witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and job seekers, reflecting the growing interest in employment and entrepreneurship among the region’s youth. The event concluded with a formal award distribution ceremony recognizing outstanding participants and contributors.

