Hazara University sets up Press and Publication Center

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The Hazara University Mansehra Saturday established the Press and Publication Center where video editing, photo state and photo studio facilities would be available for the students.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of center, HU Vice Chancellor Dr Jameel Ahmed said the university's administration was committed to provide facilities to the students and scholars.

He said the Press and Publication Center was equipped with modern equipment to facilitate the students, scholars, employees and others, which would help save their time.

Dr Jameel said the center would provide facilities of video editing, photo studio, copying, bookbinding and publication of books.

The Hazara University, he said, had become a premier educational institution within a short span of time. "We have started 36 disciplines where more than 20,000 students are studying."