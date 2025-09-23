Open Menu

Hazara University’s Mega Development Project Gets Provisional Approval

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The cost escalation of Hazara University’s mega development project, “Uplifting of Academic and Infrastructure Facilities at Hazara University”, has been provisionally approved by the Planning Commission.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Member Planning Commission, Dr. Najeebullah Marwat, and attended by Vice Chancellor Hazara University, Prof. Dr. Ikramullah Khan. The revised PC-I, amounting to Rs. 1.102 billion, received provisional approval, with the forum assuring timely release of grants to ensure smooth implementation.

During the meeting, Project Director Engr. Umar Nadeem Qureshi and Project Engineer Muhammad Irfan Khan gave a detailed briefing on the progress achieved so far.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikramullah Khan also held separate meetings with senior officials of the Higher education Commission and the Planning Commission to discuss timely disbursement of funds and other key matters.

Dr. Najeebullah Marwat appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor and the Project Management Unit team for their dedication and commitment. In response, Prof. Dr. Ikramullah Khan expressed gratitude for the Planning Commission’s continued support and encouragement towards the university’s development initiatives.

