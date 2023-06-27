Hazara varsity approves budget for year 2023-24

Senate meeting of Hazara University Manshera chaired by provincial higher education caretaker minister, Justice Retired Irshad Qaisar here Wednesday approved a budget of Rs. 4283 million for the year 2023-24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Senate meeting of Hazara University Manshera chaired by provincial higher education caretaker minister, Justice Retired Irshad Qaisar here Wednesday approved a budget of Rs. 4283 million for the year 2023-24.

The meeting was told that Rs 800 million has been earmarked for development projects and endowment fund has also been created to improve financial matters of the varsity.

It was said that increase in pension and inflation are the reasons behind the budget deficit. It was told that a 300 KW solar system has been installed to reduce electricity expensesAddressing the meeting, the caretaker minister stressed upon the university administration to improve income to gain self-dependency.