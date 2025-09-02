Open Menu

Hazara Waterfalls Development Begins With The Support Of WWF In Jab Valley

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 07:28 PM

Hazara waterfalls development begins with the support of WWF in Jab Valley

Development work on the Hazara Waterfalls in Jab Valley, Haripur, has been initiated under a project of WWF-Pakistan with support from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Development work on the Hazara Waterfalls in Jab Valley, Haripur, has been initiated under a project of WWF-Pakistan with support from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

The project, launched through the Water Resource Accountability Project (WRAP), aims to transform Jab Valley into a leading eco-tourism destination in Pakistan.

In the first phase, Rs 5 million has been allocated for constructing a safe pathway to the waterfalls and developing a tourist hut. Currently, visitors use a rough track originally carved by locals to transport firewood from the nearby forest, which remains unsafe due to increasing tourist traffic.

According to WWF-Pakistan, the initial phase is expected to be completed by mid-October 2025, while subsequent phases will be designed and implemented after government approvals.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department has lauded the initiative, noting that structured interventions would not only promote sustainable tourism but also help protect the natural environment.

The Hazara Waterfalls, consisting of eight cascading falls, were first discovered in 2021 by Hassan Nisar, Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan. His efforts over the past four years have brought the valley into national prominence.

Welcoming the development, Hassan Nisar termed the project “a breakthrough that will turn Jab Valley into the next big tourist destination of Pakistan.” He said the initiative would promote eco-tourism, create livelihoods for locals, attract international visitors, and unlock the economic potential of Haripur and adjoining areas.

Tourism experts believe Jab Valley can emerge as a strong alternative to over-crowded destinations such as Naran, Kaghan, and Swat, offering pristine waterfalls, unique landscapes, and a sustainable experience for nature lovers.

WWF-Pakistan emphasised that all development is being carried out with strict environmental safeguards to preserve the natural beauty of the valley. The project is also expected to serve as a model for eco-friendly tourism initiatives at other hidden destinations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Recent Stories

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for P ..

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians

1 hour ago
 FMC hosts transformative self-defense workshop to ..

FMC hosts transformative self-defense workshop to empower women

12 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming Wor ..

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilatera ..

PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties 

2 hours ago
 ICH Case, CCP recovers Rs 495 million Penalty from ..

ICH Case, CCP recovers Rs 495 million Penalty from LDI operators

12 minutes ago
 T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lo ..

T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..

2 hours ago
Govt to mark 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet M ..

Govt to mark 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with Int’l Se ..

12 minutes ago
 PMYP's historic partnership set to revolutionize t ..

PMYP's historic partnership set to revolutionize tourism

12 minutes ago
 Cambridge launches Pakistan edition of Climate Que ..

Cambridge launches Pakistan edition of Climate Quest to empower youth with clima ..

14 minutes ago
 Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

3 hours ago
 Vegetable exports increase 43.2% to $430 mln

Vegetable exports increase 43.2% to $430 mln

14 minutes ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan