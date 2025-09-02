Hazara waterfalls development begins with the support of WWF in Jab Valley

Development work on the Hazara Waterfalls in Jab Valley, Haripur, has been initiated under a project of WWF-Pakistan with support from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Development work on the Hazara Waterfalls in Jab Valley, Haripur, has been initiated under a project of WWF-Pakistan with support from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

The project, launched through the Water Resource Accountability Project (WRAP), aims to transform Jab Valley into a leading eco-tourism destination in Pakistan.

In the first phase, Rs 5 million has been allocated for constructing a safe pathway to the waterfalls and developing a tourist hut. Currently, visitors use a rough track originally carved by locals to transport firewood from the nearby forest, which remains unsafe due to increasing tourist traffic.

According to WWF-Pakistan, the initial phase is expected to be completed by mid-October 2025, while subsequent phases will be designed and implemented after government approvals.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department has lauded the initiative, noting that structured interventions would not only promote sustainable tourism but also help protect the natural environment.

The Hazara Waterfalls, consisting of eight cascading falls, were first discovered in 2021 by Hassan Nisar, Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan. His efforts over the past four years have brought the valley into national prominence.

Welcoming the development, Hassan Nisar termed the project “a breakthrough that will turn Jab Valley into the next big tourist destination of Pakistan.” He said the initiative would promote eco-tourism, create livelihoods for locals, attract international visitors, and unlock the economic potential of Haripur and adjoining areas.

Tourism experts believe Jab Valley can emerge as a strong alternative to over-crowded destinations such as Naran, Kaghan, and Swat, offering pristine waterfalls, unique landscapes, and a sustainable experience for nature lovers.

WWF-Pakistan emphasised that all development is being carried out with strict environmental safeguards to preserve the natural beauty of the valley. The project is also expected to serve as a model for eco-friendly tourism initiatives at other hidden destinations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.