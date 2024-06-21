Open Menu

Hazara Waterfalls Jab Valley Attracted Tourists During Eid-ul-Azha

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 08:38 PM

Hazara Waterfalls Jab Valley attracted tourists during Eid-ul-Azha

The Hazara Waterfalls in Jab Valley of Haripur district have attracted thousands of tourists during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha, giving full boost to the tourism industry of the province

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Hazara Waterfalls in Jab Valley of Haripur district have attracted thousands of tourists during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha, giving full boost to the tourism industry of the province.

According to details, this natural wonder, nestled in the heart of Jab Valley where eight majestic waterfalls, and diverse flora and fauna attract the tourists.

The valley's natural beauty is a sight to behold, with waterfalls ranging from 50 to 100 feet in height. The trek to the waterfalls is an adventure in itself, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Tourists have been flocking the site, praising its unspoiled beauty and serenity.

These waterfalls located just 1 hour and 30 minutes away from Islamabad and a 30-minute drive from Khanpur Dam.

The valley's potential for tourism is vast, and if developed, it could become a major destination, attracting visitors across the country.

If developed, this site could offer a range of activities, including hiking, trekking, and rock climbing, making it a must-visit destination for adventure seekers and nature lovers.

While talking to APP tourist guide and famous trekker Moazam Ali said that Hazara Waterfalls Jab Valley is a natural beauty. With proper development and management, this spot could become a major tourist destination, attracting visitors and showcasing Pakistan's natural beauty, he added.

Khalid Tanoli, a local trekker said, "I was really shocked to see the charismatic beauty of Hazara Waterfalls."

He said that although it's difficult to reach the waterfall, knowing about its beauty makes you willing to accept the challenge and visit that scenic spot.

Shoaib Khan urged the KP tourism department to add this wonderful destination to the list of tourism spots and provide basic facilities to attract more visitors.

APP/hqz

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Holidays Visit Dam Guide Haripur Khanpur SITE From Industry Love

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first against South Africa

3 minutes ago
 LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri politic ..

LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails

6 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters

CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters

6 minutes ago
 Economic growth directly linked with fast sustaina ..

Economic growth directly linked with fast sustainable upsurge in exports: PM

4 minutes ago
 Minister for providing egg-laying hens to farmers ..

Minister for providing egg-laying hens to farmers at subsidised rates

4 minutes ago
 French left vows new taxes as snap election draws ..

French left vows new taxes as snap election draws near

4 minutes ago
Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

4 minutes ago
 Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid suppli ..

Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO

4 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in Kohat furniture warehouse

Fire erupts in Kohat furniture warehouse

2 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner meets Interior minster

Canadian High Commissioner meets Interior minster

2 minutes ago
 PMSCO to hold math & computer science competition ..

PMSCO to hold math & computer science competition in September

2 minutes ago
 Two killed in Karachi road accident

Two killed in Karachi road accident

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan