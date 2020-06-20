Hazara youth not following social gathering, SOPs to avert coronavirus spread

(@FahadShabbir)

Despite a ban on swimming and social gathering, a large number of youths were enjoying the lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus all over Hazara at streams, rivers, lakes and waterfalls

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Despite a ban on swimming and social gathering, a large number of youths were enjoying the lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus all over Hazara at streams, rivers, lakes and waterfalls.

During last two weeks, more than eight people have lost their lives while swimming in streams, lakes and waterfalls, owing to closure of educational institutions.

Hundreds of the young boys gathered at River door daily which starts from Rajoia village in district Abbottabad and culminates in Tarbaila lake to play cricket and swimming at various places.

Police and district administrations were striving hard to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avert spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Violation of SOPs is also evident in district Mansehra, Battagram and Kohistan on the river banks of Indus, Kunhar and other streams of the area.

Citizens requested district administrations Hazar division to ensure strict vigilance and avert social gatherings at lakes, rivers, streams and waters falls where people are violating SOPs.

They also complained that one day ago two young tourists of Punjab have lost their lives at Sajjikot waterfall where swimming is strictly banned owing to its depth but besides locals, a large number of people are still visiting from Punjab and other districts of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ghazi Brotha stream, Tarbaila dam, Khanpur dam, River Door, Indus, Kunhar and many other small dams of the Hazara division are the center of gathering for youth causing a serious threat for the rising cases of Coronavirus in these areas.