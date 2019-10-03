UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazardous Air Pollutants Cross WHO Safe Air Quality Standards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:07 PM

Hazardous air pollutants cross WHO safe air quality standards

The hazardous pollutants of particulate matter of 2.5 microns has exceeded the World Health Organization (WHO) and National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) standards as the ambient air quality in the federal capital is recorded worse

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The hazardous pollutants of particulate matter of 2.5 microns has exceeded the World Health Organization (WHO) and National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) standards as the ambient air quality in the Federal capital is recorded worse.

According to recent air quality report released by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) have not only exceeded the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per meter cube (mg/m�) rather also the World Health Organization (WHO) fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns 24 hours mean of 20 micrograms per meter cube.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has exceeded the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) which is recorded 39.35 mg/m�, the highest ever in the federal capital.

World Health Organization (WHO) in it's reports had claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths.

PM 2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 16.43 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m�) and 11.82 mg/m� respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m� and 120mg/m�.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings. However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Fine From Blood

Recent Stories

TECNO SPARK 4 Trending On Twitter

18 minutes ago

Netflix in Italy tax evasion probe: reports

1 minute ago

Resident seeks more parking plazas in Islamabad

1 minute ago

Over 7,600 Pakistani students studying at US varsi ..

1 minute ago

Advisor visits small hydel projects in Lower Dir, ..

1 minute ago

Holland,Ireland to host Pakistan before WTC series ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.