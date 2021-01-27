UrduPoint.com
Hazards Related To Dumping Of Construction Material Discussed In Open Katchehri

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Hazards related to dumping of construction material discussed in open katchehri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Swat District administration Wednesday organized an open forum in tehsil Matta providing people a chance to apprise the authorities concerned about their issues.

Several issues including traffic problems occurred due to dumping of construction material at roadsides, cleanliness conditions in bazaars, difficulties in agriculture and gardening land arisen due to initiating of different projects, eradication of drugs, electricity load-shedding and resolving public grievances were discussed in detail.

Responding to public complaints, Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan said the district administration would welcome their suggestions and also ensured continuation of open forums from Friday.

He said waiting culture would be eliminated from all the public departments by ensuring speedy service delivery. He said a special plan has been devised to protect the environment of district Swat by regulating production of construction material.

He said the policy of merit and transparency has been introduced in all the departments and no leniency would be shown to laxity and corruptions.

Meanwhile, the people lauded the efforts of district administration regarding ban on illegal digging for acquiring construction material alongside River Swat.

