Hazarwalls reaffirm support for Kashmiris right to self-determination

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :People of Hazara division have reaffirmed support for Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in accomplishment of their right to self-determination as promised to them by UN Security Council.

This unwavering support was announced by speakers of various political parties and intelligentsia at different protest rallies, walks and seminars held in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Batagram and Kohistan districts in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with national enthusiasm in all seven districts of Hazara Division.

In Mansehra district, big protest rallies and walks were held in all major towns and cities where people strongly condemned Modi Govt. illegal action of revoking special status of IOJK on August 5, 2019 and declared that such unlawful action could not deprive people of the held valley from their right of self- determination.

Deputy Commissioner Manshera, Capt Retd Aurangzaib Haider Khan, District Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, TMA staff, trade unions representatives, civil society members and media persons attended Kashmir Solidarity Day's functions.

Kashmir solidarity day's functions, rallies and walks was also held across Shangla district where additional deputy commissioner Maqbool Hussain paid rich tributes to the matchless sacrifices of Kashmiris during independence movement in IoJK.

He said sacrifices offered by Kashmiris of the held valley would not go waste and time was nearer when they would get independence from India yoke. A big protest demo was also held at tehsil Puran, Besham and Chakasir.

Similar functions were also held at Batagram, Kohistan and Haripur districts where thousands of people participated in the protest rallies and assured all out moral and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris of IoJK.