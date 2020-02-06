UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazarwalls Reaffirm Support For Kashmiris Right To Self-determination

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:29 PM

Hazarwalls reaffirm support for Kashmiris right to self-determination

People of Hazara division have reaffirmed support for Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in accomplishment of their right to self-determination as promised to them by UN Security Council

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :People of Hazara division have reaffirmed support for Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in accomplishment of their right to self-determination as promised to them by UN Security Council.

This unwavering support was announced by speakers of various political parties and intelligentsia at different protest rallies, walks and seminars held in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Batagram and Kohistan districts in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with national enthusiasm in all seven districts of Hazara Division.

In Mansehra district, big protest rallies and walks were held in all major towns and cities where people strongly condemned Modi Govt. illegal action of revoking special status of IOJK on August 5, 2019 and declared that such unlawful action could not deprive people of the held valley from their right of self- determination.

Deputy Commissioner Manshera, Capt Retd Aurangzaib Haider Khan, District Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, TMA staff, trade unions representatives, civil society members and media persons attended Kashmir Solidarity Day's functions.

Kashmir solidarity day's functions, rallies and walks was also held across Shangla district where additional deputy commissioner Maqbool Hussain paid rich tributes to the matchless sacrifices of Kashmiris during independence movement in IoJK.

He said sacrifices offered by Kashmiris of the held valley would not go waste and time was nearer when they would get independence from India yoke. A big protest demo was also held at tehsil Puran, Besham and Chakasir.

Similar functions were also held at Batagram, Kohistan and Haripur districts where thousands of people participated in the protest rallies and assured all out moral and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris of IoJK.

Related Topics

India Protest Police United Nations Abbottabad Civil Society Jammu Mansehra Independence Batagram Haripur Kohistan Shangla August 2019 Moral Media All From Government

Recent Stories

11605 vehicles challaned, Rs6.4 million fines impo ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly gives ruling to forward ..

2 minutes ago

Record-breaking US astronaut returns to Earth

2 minutes ago

Man electrocuted in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,434 cases ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.