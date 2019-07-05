Hazrat Abu Talib (AS) birth anniversary observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Markazi Imam Hussain Council Friday observed the birth anniversary of Hazrat Abu Talib (AS) here at a local hotel

The speakers on the occasion highlighted the contributions and sacrifices of Hazrat Abu Talib and said that he was a great philanthropist, established first ever baitul mall, orphanage and darul aman.

He was the uncle of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him, father of Hazrat Ali (AS) and grandfather of Hazrat Imam Hassan (AS) and Imam Hussain (AS).

On the occasion, Special prayers were made for international integrity and prosperity of Pakistan.