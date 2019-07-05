UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazrat Abu Talib (AS) Birth Anniversary Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:17 PM

Hazrat Abu Talib (AS) birth anniversary observed

Markazi Imam Hussain Council Friday observed the birth anniversary of Hazrat Abu Talib (AS) here at a local hotel

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Markazi Imam Hussain Council Friday observed the birth anniversary of Hazrat Abu Talib (AS) here at a local hotel.

The speakers on the occasion highlighted the contributions and sacrifices of Hazrat Abu Talib and said that he was a great philanthropist, established first ever baitul mall, orphanage and darul aman.

He was the uncle of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him, father of Hazrat Ali (AS) and grandfather of Hazrat Imam Hassan (AS) and Imam Hussain (AS).

On the occasion, Special prayers were made for international integrity and prosperity of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hotel

Recent Stories

Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrest 9 accused in targete ..

34 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority chief town planner ho ..

36 seconds ago

Dengue awareness walk held

39 seconds ago

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Accepts Lavrov's Invita ..

44 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Checking Reports of Deten ..

7 minutes ago

2,800 more Hujjaj to reach Madina Munawwara

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.