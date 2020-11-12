RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :"Mohsin-e-Islam Conference" was held to observe 1445th death anniversary of Hazrat Abu Talib here on Thursday.

The function was arranged by Markazi Imam Hussain Council in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council.

The conference was presided over by Dr Ghazanafer Mehdi while Hakeem Syed Muhammad Mehmood Saharanpuri and Naeem Akram Qureshi were guests of honor.

The speakers talked about the role of Hazrat Abu Talib in early day of islam and said that new generation must get recognized with sacrifices and teaching of Hazrat Abu Talib.

They said that Hazrat Abdu Talib made the Arab welfare state as he was torch bearer of human rights.