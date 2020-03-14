UrduPoint.com
Hazrat Ali's (AS) Life Torch Bearer For Humanity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

Hazrat Ali's (AS) life torch bearer for humanity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Hazrat Ali's (AS) life is a torch bearer for the entire mankind and sacrifices being offered by him and his family remained immortal for protection and supremacy of islam and would be remembered forever.

It was said by senior politician from PML-N Javed Hashmi, former Punjab Governor Rafique Rijwana, Parliamentary Secretary MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari and other notables in an annual program of Youm-e-Ali (AS) arranged by Youm-e-Hussain Committee here Saturday.

The speakers showered immense praise on Banu Hashim tribe as it was chosen by Allah Almighty for defending the religion Islam delivered by His Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) to the manhood.

Local poets including Muhammad Sajjad Naqvi, Raqib Hussain, Nawazish Zaidi, Laeeq Raza, Imtiaz Hussain, Shabbar Abbas and others recited poetry in honor of Hazrat Ali (AS) and his companions.

At the end of the ceremony, special prayers were offered for protection and sovereignty of the country.

